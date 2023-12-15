AJ Dillon has a broken thumb, trying to find way to play Sunday

Packers running back AJ Dillon has been listed as out of practice the last two days and he shed some light on the nature of his right thumb injury on Thursday.

Dillon said an X-ray on Tuesday showed that he broke his thumb when he hit it on a helmet during the team’s Week 14 loss to the Giants. Dillon kept playing after suffering the injury and he said he is hoping to find a way to do so against the Buccaneers this weekend as well.

That decision will be made after consultations with both the medical team and coaching staff.

“If it’s hurt, am I making it a bigger issue than it is down the road?” Dillon said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And the next question is will I be able to positively impact the team with me being out there? We’ve got some days left in the week and those are some questions I’ve got to figure out myself. If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past over the years where I’m hurting but obviously good enough to go. I try to be out there if I can. That doesn’t change.”

With Dillon less than 100 percent, getting Aaron Jones back would be a plus for the Packers. Jones has been listed as limited in practice the last two days after missing three games with a knee injury and Friday will bring more information about how the Packers backfield will look come Sunday.