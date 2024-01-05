AJ Dillon out for Week 18, Christian Watson questionable

The Packers won’t have one of their key running backs but they may have a wide receiver back for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

AJ Dillon has been ruled out for the contest, with head coach Matt LaFleur saying in his Friday press conference that the stinger he suffered against the Vikings will keep the running back sidelined.

Dillon also has been dealing with a broken thumb.

Receiver Christian Watson, however, may be back for Sunday. Dealing with a hamstring injury, Watson did not practice on Friday but is still listed as questionable.

“We felt he had two good days of practice and wanted to give him today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Watson has not played since the Dec. 3 victory over Kansas City. He has 28 receptions for 422 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) has also been ruled out. Linebacker Isaiah McDiffie (concussion/neck) is doubtful.

Guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), receiver Jayden Reed (chest), outside linebacker Preston Smith (ankle), offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest) are all questionable.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), safety Zayne Anderson (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger), center Josh Myers (neck), defensive back/returner Keisean Nixon (quad), defensive back Jonathan Owens (knee), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton (knee/foot), and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) are all off the injury report and set to play.