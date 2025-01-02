Alabama QB Jalen Milroe declares for 2025 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe declared for the 2025 NFL draft, he announced Thursday.

He spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide, starting one season for Nick Saban and one for Kalen DeBoer. Milroe had one of year of eligibility remaining since he had a redshirt season.

He made his announcement in an Instagram post.

“Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level,” Milroe wrote. “Through every win, every tough loss, and any criticism along the way, my love and dedication to this game has never wavered.”

He completed 205 of 319 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024, and Milroe ran for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. He is one of only four SEC quarterbacks in history to rush for 20 touchdowns in a season, joining Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel.

Milroe joins Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in announcing he is turning pro. Guard Tyler Booker is among other Crimson Tide players expected to declare for the draft.