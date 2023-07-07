 Skip navigation
Alec Ingold wants Dalvin Cook to join Dolphins: “Competition breeds excellence”

  
Published July 7, 2023 03:34 PM

Even before the Vikings officially released Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins were a rumored suitor for the running back’s services in 2023.

Cook is still on the open market as a free agent. But one of the players who could block for him wants him to join the squad in Miami.

“Man, we’ve got a plethora of backs right now,” fullback Alec Ingold said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Especially with our [third]-round pick Devon [Achane], Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Savon Ahmed — we’ve got some dogs here. So having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence , man. You want as [many] good, quality backs as you can possibly have — especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it.

“You can touch it a million different ways. You’ve got out of the backfield, you’ve got in the backfield, outside zone, inside zone, we’re going to run some routes. So, it’s, man — more backs. Give me all the backs. Can we have 15 running backs in the training camp room? I would love it.”

As Ingold said, the Dolphins added to what was already a strong running backs room in the draft by adding Texas A&M’s Achane. But Cook is a player who has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. That’s a significant difference-maker.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has talked about wanting to run the ball more in the coming season. If the Dolphins do end up signing Cook, it’ll be a clear signal that Miami intends to do just that.