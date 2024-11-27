Alex Highsmith “feeling much better” heading into Week 13

The Steelers are trying to bounce back from a loss to the Browns and they may have edge rusher Alex Highsmith back to help their chances of beating the Bengals.

Highsmith has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he is “leaning in on a return” as the team moves through the practice week. Highsmith said he’s “feeling much better” and was running around at Tuesday’s practice as he tries to keep “progressing every day.”

“I really have been attacking rehab every single day,” Highsmith said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ve been here doing extra, doing as much as I can just trying to get back.”

Tomlin said Highsmith’s practice participation will be a guide to his availability and Wednesday will bring the first official word on that front when the team’s first injury report of the week is released.