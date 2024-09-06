Alex Highsmith is the NFL Community MVP for Week 1

The NFL Players Association named Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith their Community MVP for the first week of the 2024 season.

Highsmith hosted a back to school event for kids in the Pittsburgh area last month. It was the third straight year that Highsmith distributed school supplies, water bottles, and to-go meals and it was the largest of the run as they provided items to more than 300 students.

“Through my foundation, the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, we strive to positively impact the lives of the youth across multiple areas,” Highsmith said in a statement. “I want to be remembered not just for what I do on the field, but for the lives I impacted off the field. That’s what it’s all about and that’s what is truly long-lasting.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Highsmith’s foundation or his charity of choice in honor of the award. Highsmith will also take part in a special visit to a school or children’s hospital and be eligible for the year-end Alan Page Award along with all of the other weekly winners.