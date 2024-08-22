Alex Van Pelt: Drake Maye has been really impressive, especially the last few weeks

Patriots coaches have said rookie quarterback Drake Maye has continued to make progress throughout training camp. But at this point, Maye is still behind Jacoby Brissett in New England’s quarterback order.

In a Thursday press conference, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters Maye has not shown any regression.

“[Maye has] taken steps forward every single day, and that’s the big thing,” Van Pelt said, via Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. “He’s taking what he’s learned from the previous practices and applying it to the next practice. He’s been really impressive, the last few weeks especially.”

But while Van Pelt would like to get Maye some more reps with the first-team offense, Van Pelt named one factor for why that hasn’t happened: “Jacoby.”

“Right now, [Brissett is] our starting quarterback,” Van Pelt said. “The good news is this week we get to play everybody. We’re still in the evaluation process. We have one more preseason game, and our guys are going to play, so we’ll have a chance to evaluate them.”

Van Pelt was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator when Brissett served as the team’s quarterback in 2022, so as New England’s OC, he says he’s plenty comfortable with the veteran QB.

“But again,” Van Pelt said, “Drake is pushing.”