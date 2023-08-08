Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would be without defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas for an extended time due to their respective knee injuries.

Cleveland provided an update on both players on Tuesday, with the organization saying Wright and Thomas had each undergone arthroscopic knee surgery. Both players are expected to make a full recovery early in the season.

Wright, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, played all 17 games as a rookie and 50 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps. He finished with 28 total tackles with two tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

Thomas, a 2022 seventh-round pick, appeared in 10 games as a rookie and recorded nine total tackles with one TFL, a sack, and two QB hits.

The Browns still have Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, and Ogbo Okoronkwo healthy at the top of their DEs depth chart.