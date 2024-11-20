Alexander Mattison, Zamir White won’t practice for Raiders on Wednesday

As the Raiders begin their week of preparation for the Broncos, they won’t have a few key players on the field.

Head coach Antonio Pierce said in his press conference that running back Alexander Mattison, running back Zamir White, and cornerback Jack Jones won’t practice on Wednesday.

“Next-man-up mentality — get some of these younger guys some reps, see how they do, and hopefully we get these guys back by the end of the week,” Pierce said.

With the running backs, Mattison has an ankle injury and White has a quad injury. If they’re unable to play, veteran Ameer Abdullah would step into the role of top back this week. Pierce said he’s plenty comfortable with that.

“Well especially in a game like this, because if you remember, the last time we played Denver, Ameer had a really good game — had some big plays for us, some great opportunities in the passing game, in the running game, obviously special teams,” Pierce said. “But if he happens to be the lead back this week, you feel really comfortable about him. He’s an explosive player, he’s a vet. He knows the system — very savvy. He’s making sure everybody’s comfortable, especially up front in protection — keyed in on that.”

Abdullah has been on the field for 25 percent of the offensive snaps in the eight games he’s played this season. He’s rushed for 82 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and caught 17 passes for 76 yards with a TD in 2024.

In Las Vegas’ Week 5 loss to Denver, Abdullah rushed for 42 yards on five carries with a touchdown, caught three passes for 9 yards, and returned a kick for 23 yards.

The Raiders’ full Wednesday injury report will be released later.