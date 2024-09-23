All eyes on Sam Darnold’s MRI

Just as things are finally clicking for Sam Darnold, he and his new team need to sweat out the results of an MRI.

The Vikings quarterback, who has finally found a home in his seventh NFL season, will have his knee scanned today.

“It’s good, and that’s as much as I’m gonna say about that,” Darnold told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 34-7 win over the Texans, regarding his knee.

At first, it didn’t look good. It looked the opposite of good. Darnold had the demeanor of a guy who feared the worst and was trying to will his way through it.

He willed his way back to the field, after missing only one play. He threw four touchdown passes and no interceptions for the day. Darnold kept going until Nick Mullens re-entered and took a knee on the final snap of the game.

There’s no reason to think the Vikings fear the worst. Darnold did his post-game press conference. They made him available to me (and possibly others) by phone after the game.

Regardless, the MRI will show what it shows. And the Vikings already lost rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the entire season due to a meniscus tear. It makes plenty of sense to take a deep breath and hold it until the results of Darnold’s MRI are known.