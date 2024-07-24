 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
nbc_pftpm_tua_240724.jpg
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Alvin Kamara: I reported to camp because I’m not stupid

  
Published July 24, 2024 03:50 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to training camp on Tuesday and he explained his reasons for reporting in a Wednesday press conference.

Kamara walked out of the team’s mandatory minicamp in June because he was not making any progress toward a new contract and he said on Wednesday that there haven’t been too many “really meaningful” conversations with the team about a new deal. Kamara is signed through 2025, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal and the Saints would see significant cap savings by parting ways with him.

Since he’s under contract, Kamara would be subject to fines for skipping training camp and he referenced that when discussing his decision to show up.

“I ain’t stupid,” Kamara said. “I ain’t going to give the money up. I’m trying to get some money. . . . I’d be a fool to spite my teammates because of a dispute I’m having with upstairs. I wouldn’t even call it a dispute, we’re having conversations.”

Kamara said he plans on practicing and playing even if there’s “no commitment to years after,” so it looks like uncertainty will remain part of Kamara’s future for some time.