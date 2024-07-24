Alvin Kamara: I reported to camp because I’m not stupid

Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to training camp on Tuesday and he explained his reasons for reporting in a Wednesday press conference.

Kamara walked out of the team’s mandatory minicamp in June because he was not making any progress toward a new contract and he said on Wednesday that there haven’t been too many “really meaningful” conversations with the team about a new deal. Kamara is signed through 2025, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal and the Saints would see significant cap savings by parting ways with him.

Since he’s under contract, Kamara would be subject to fines for skipping training camp and he referenced that when discussing his decision to show up.

“I ain’t stupid,” Kamara said. “I ain’t going to give the money up. I’m trying to get some money. . . . I’d be a fool to spite my teammates because of a dispute I’m having with upstairs. I wouldn’t even call it a dispute, we’re having conversations.”

Kamara said he plans on practicing and playing even if there’s “no commitment to years after,” so it looks like uncertainty will remain part of Kamara’s future for some time.