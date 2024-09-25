Alvin Kamara out of practice, Erik McCoy will go on IR

The Saints had several players out of practice on Wednesday, including running back Alvin Kamara.

Head coach Dennis Allen said at his press conference that Kamara missed the session with injured ribs and a hip pointer. Kamara played a season-high 48 snaps against the Eagles in Week Three and ran 26 times for 87 yards while catching three passes for 40 yards in the 15-12 loss.

The team hopes to have Kamara back for this weekend’s trip to Atlanta, but they know center Erik McCoy will be out. McCoy has been placed on injured reserve due to the groin injury that knocked him out early in the loss to the Eagles. A report this week indicated McCoy will miss 6-8 weeks, but Allen said that the team doesn’t have a timeline beyond the four games he’ll have to miss while on the list.

Guard Cesar Ruiz is dealing with a knee injury and the team also practiced without cornerback Alonte Taylor and linebacker Demario Davis. Tight end Taysom Hill, who missed the Eagles game with a chest injury, was on the field Wednesday.