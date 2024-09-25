 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara out of practice, Erik McCoy will go on IR

  
Published September 25, 2024 03:56 PM

The Saints had several players out of practice on Wednesday, including running back Alvin Kamara.

Head coach Dennis Allen said at his press conference that Kamara missed the session with injured ribs and a hip pointer. Kamara played a season-high 48 snaps against the Eagles in Week Three and ran 26 times for 87 yards while catching three passes for 40 yards in the 15-12 loss.

The team hopes to have Kamara back for this weekend’s trip to Atlanta, but they know center Erik McCoy will be out. McCoy has been placed on injured reserve due to the groin injury that knocked him out early in the loss to the Eagles. A report this week indicated McCoy will miss 6-8 weeks, but Allen said that the team doesn’t have a timeline beyond the four games he’ll have to miss while on the list.

Guard Cesar Ruiz is dealing with a knee injury and the team also practiced without cornerback Alonte Taylor and linebacker Demario Davis. Tight end Taysom Hill, who missed the Eagles game with a chest injury, was on the field Wednesday.