Alvin Kamara puts his house up for sale

Alvin Kamara wants a long-term deal, and absent one, the running back knows this could be his final season in New Orleans. With that backdrop, reporters in New Orleans asked Kamara about listing his New Orleans home for sale.

“You looking for a house?” Kamara said, smiling, via Matthew Paras of nola.com.

Kamara’s 6,924-square-foot house, built in 2022, is for sale for $2.75 million. He calls himself a “serial entrepreneur” who dabbles in many things, including the real estate market.

“I wouldn’t say I had . . . an exact plan, but I had plans,” Kamara said. “I’m pretty intentional when it comes to those moves that I make with real estate. I got other properties around the city, too. So if I sell [the house] today, I’ll have somewhere to be, so I’m good.”

Kamara has two years remaining on his contract, with his 2024 salary cap hit of $18.5 million the highest on the team. He has no guaranteed money for 2025 and a $29 million cap hit. So, the Saints assuredly will move on and recoup $18.9 million in cap savings if the sides can’t agree to a new deal.

In June, Kamara walked out of the team’s last day of mandatory minicamp to express his displeasure with the state of talks.

Despite his future being in doubt, his immediate future is in his hands.

“I feel like there is no time to waste, because let’s just say I’m at the halfway point, if I were to play 16 years,” said Kamara, who is entering his eighth season. “Or 10 years, I’m on the back end of my career. I don’t want to waste no time.

“I don’t want to sit here and say, ‘I’ve got time. I’ve got time.’ Ain’t no time, so I’m trying to run it up. I’m trying to do what I can to have the most success. And in this league, we measure success by Super Bowls and playing in February. That’s what I’m trying to get to.”

Kamara has never had a 1,000-yard season, but he made five consecutive Pro Bowls to start his career. Last season, he 694 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.