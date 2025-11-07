Alvin Kamara questionable, Taliese Fuaga out for Saints

The Saints will head into Sunday’s road game against the Panthers without a clear answer on running back Alvin Kamara’s status.

Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week because of an ankle injury and he’s listed as limited for Sunday. That was also the case last week and Kamara played against the Rams, but he was limited to six carries for 14 yards in the 34-10 loss.

The Saints know that they will not have left tackle Taliese Fuaga. He has been ruled out after missing practice all of this week due to an ankle injury.

Tight end Jack Stoll (ankle), defensive end Jonah Williams (shoulder), and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (back) are listed as questionable to play.