Alvin Kamara remains limited in practice on Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 05:34 PM

Saints head coach Kellen Moore downplayed any concern about running back Alvin Kamara’s ankle after he hurt it in Wednesday’s practice, but he wasn’t back to a full workload on Thursday.

Kamara was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. The Saints will practice again on Friday and they’ll issue injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Defensive end Chase Young (calf) was also listed as limited again. Young has not played yet this season.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (rest) did not practice. Tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) was the only other player listed as a limited participant.