Alvin Kamara ruled out again for Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara had 115 yards from scrimmage when the Saints beat the Panthers 17-7 in Week 10, but the Panthers won’t have to worry about him in this weekend’s rematch.

Kamara was ruled out on Friday due to calf and ankle injuries. It’s the third straight missed game for Kamara and he did not take part in practice at all this week.

Devin Neal will be the lead back for the Saints this weekend. Audric Estime and Evan Hull are the other backs on the 53-man roster in New Orleans.

The Saints also ruled out tackle Asim Richards (ankle) while safety Justin Reid (knee) has been listed as questionable.