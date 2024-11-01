Amari Cooper, Curtis Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Dolphins

The status of two key Buffalo offensive players is still a bit up in the air for Sunday’s matchup against Miami.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said in his Friday news conference that receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) and receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) will both be listed as questionable for Week 9.

Cooper and Samuel have each been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooper initially was not slated to participate on Wednesday, but then that changed.

In two games with Buffalo, Cooper has caught five passes for 69 yards with a touchdown.

Samuel missed last week’s game against the Seahawks.

McDermott also noted that linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral) should be good to go. Cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) will be questionable. And fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip) has been ruled out.