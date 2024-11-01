 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper, Curtis Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Dolphins

  
Published November 1, 2024 11:46 AM

The status of two key Buffalo offensive players is still a bit up in the air for Sunday’s matchup against Miami.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said in his Friday news conference that receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) and receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) will both be listed as questionable for Week 9.

Cooper and Samuel have each been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooper initially was not slated to participate on Wednesday, but then that changed.

In two games with Buffalo, Cooper has caught five passes for 69 yards with a touchdown.

Samuel missed last week’s game against the Seahawks.

McDermott also noted that linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral) should be good to go. Cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) will be questionable. And fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip) has been ruled out.