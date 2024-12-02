Amari Cooper: I thought Josh Allen wanted the ball, so I gave it to him

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored perhaps the most spectacular touchdown of his career on Sunday night when he completed a short pass to Amari Cooper, then ran behind Cooper, got a lateral from him and raced leapt the goal line, sticking the ball over the pylon in the process.

How did it happen? Cooper said his lateral was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“I thought Josh was over there because he wanted the ball, so I gave it to him,” Cooper said.

Allen was credited for both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on the play, even though it was Cooper who caught the pass. Allen said he wished Cooper could have gotten some credit for something on the play, but even if the stats don’t go in Cooper’s column, he was part of a highlight that will be watched for many years.