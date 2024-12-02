 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241201.jpg
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241201.jpg
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper: I thought Josh Allen wanted the ball, so I gave it to him

  
Published December 2, 2024 06:42 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored perhaps the most spectacular touchdown of his career on Sunday night when he completed a short pass to Amari Cooper, then ran behind Cooper, got a lateral from him and raced leapt the goal line, sticking the ball over the pylon in the process.

How did it happen? Cooper said his lateral was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“I thought Josh was over there because he wanted the ball, so I gave it to him,” Cooper said.

Allen was credited for both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on the play, even though it was Cooper who caught the pass. Allen said he wished Cooper could have gotten some credit for something on the play, but even if the stats don’t go in Cooper’s column, he was part of a highlight that will be watched for many years.