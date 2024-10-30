Amari Cooper is limited in practice after Bills said he’d be out

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that wide receiver Amari Cooper would miss practice on Wednesday, but McDermott was either misinformed or Cooper’s plans changed between the coach’s press conference and the start of the workout.

Cooper wound up getting in a limited practice despite the wrist injury he suffered last Sunday. The change in status would seem to be a good sign for the wideout’s availability against the Dolphins this Sunday.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson (personal) was the only player who didn’t practice at all. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle, pectoral), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) were limited participants.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand) remains on the report as a full participant. Safety Damar Hamlin (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (ankle), and tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone, knee) are other regulars who fully participated on Wednesday.