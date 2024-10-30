 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper is limited in practice after Bills said he’d be out

  
Published October 30, 2024 03:42 PM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that wide receiver Amari Cooper would miss practice on Wednesday, but McDermott was either misinformed or Cooper’s plans changed between the coach’s press conference and the start of the workout.

Cooper wound up getting in a limited practice despite the wrist injury he suffered last Sunday. The change in status would seem to be a good sign for the wideout’s availability against the Dolphins this Sunday.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson (personal) was the only player who didn’t practice at all. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle, pectoral), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) were limited participants.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand) remains on the report as a full participant. Safety Damar Hamlin (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (ankle), and tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone, knee) are other regulars who fully participated on Wednesday.