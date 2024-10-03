Amari Cooper on Chiefs trade rumors: I haven’t seen any of that

When Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice went down with a knee injury on Sunday, one of the names that came up in the trade rumor mill was Amari Cooper.

In the last year of his contract with the Browns, Cooper was rumored a couple of months ago to be a part of a potential deal for Brandon Aiyuk before the receiver elected to re-up with San Francisco. And with Cleveland not looking anything like a playoff-bound team through the first quarter of the season, Cooper could be moved at some point.

But in his Thursday press conference, Cooper said he hadn’t heard anything about his name in those conversations.

“I’m not aware of it,” Cooper said. “Usually, if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media. That’s one thing that I’ve learned because I can be kind of sensitive about the way that I play. And just being on social media, it does nothing but heighten that.

“So, no, I haven’t seen any of that.”

Cooper’s production has not been at his standard through the season’s first four weeks. He’s caught 16 passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns so far. Cooper has also had some uncharacteristic drops, with one last week ending up as an interception.

Cooper said he’s “looking to get the ball back rolling with my play and not have to even talk about these types of things.”

He’ll try to do that this week against the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.