 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper will miss practice with a wrist injury

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:36 PM

The Bills will be short a wide receiver at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at his press conference that Amari Cooper will not be on the field as the team prepares to host the Dolphins in Week Nine. Cooper is dealing with a wrist injury.

Cooper’s injury occurred in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks and McDermott said that the team will take it day by day in terms of Cooper’s availability for the Miami game.

McDermott also said that wide receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) will be limited participants in the team’s first practice session of the week.