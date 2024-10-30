Amari Cooper will miss practice with a wrist injury

The Bills will be short a wide receiver at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at his press conference that Amari Cooper will not be on the field as the team prepares to host the Dolphins in Week Nine. Cooper is dealing with a wrist injury.

Cooper’s injury occurred in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks and McDermott said that the team will take it day by day in terms of Cooper’s availability for the Miami game.

McDermott also said that wide receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) will be limited participants in the team’s first practice session of the week.