nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Amazon Prime ratings reflect Broncos-Saints blowout

  
Published October 18, 2024 06:04 PM

Last night’s game between the Broncos and Saints was never close or competitive. The audience numbers reflect that.

Amazon Prime’s broadcast slipped below 10 million for the first time this season, at 9.81 million.

It still outperformed last year’s Week 7 Jaguars-Saints game on TNF, which attracted 9.79 million viewers. And the NFL game easily beat postseason baseball.

Really, the numbers for Broncos-Saints could have been much worse. Despite Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans, the game was a stinker — thanks in large part to the fact that the Saints were and are banged up.

Next Thursday, the 5-0 Vikings make their 2024 prime-time debut, with a visit to the Rams. Unless that one ends up being a blowout, it should do much better than Broncos-Saints.