Amazon Prime ratings reflect Broncos-Saints blowout

Last night’s game between the Broncos and Saints was never close or competitive. The audience numbers reflect that.

Amazon Prime’s broadcast slipped below 10 million for the first time this season, at 9.81 million.

It still outperformed last year’s Week 7 Jaguars-Saints game on TNF, which attracted 9.79 million viewers. And the NFL game easily beat postseason baseball.

Really, the numbers for Broncos-Saints could have been much worse. Despite Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans, the game was a stinker — thanks in large part to the fact that the Saints were and are banged up.

Next Thursday, the 5-0 Vikings make their 2024 prime-time debut, with a visit to the Rams. Unless that one ends up being a blowout, it should do much better than Broncos-Saints.