Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions

Amik Robertson to have surgery on broken arm

  
Published January 19, 2025 09:09 AM

Injuries were a constant for the Lions defense during the 2024 season and they kept adding to the list in Saturday’s loss to the Commanders.

Cornerback Amik Robertson went to the locker room early in the first half and would not return to the season-ending 45-31 home defeat. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that Robertson broke his left arm and that he will require surgery to repair the injury.

Robertson signed with the Lions as a free agent in the offseason and became a key part of the secondary. He finished the regular season with 50 tackles, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Robertson signed a two-year deal, so he’ll remain in Detroit as the Lions pick up the pieces from a crushing end to a season that held so much promise.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m. ET: Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Robertson has had surgery for a broken humerus and that he is expected to be ready to go for next season.