Amon-Ra St. Brown arrives at Lambeau Field with “Green Bay Sucks” on T-shirt

The cheese at Lambeau Field is gonna be spicy today.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown arrived with a T-shirt that (via the Detroit News) carried a blunt and simple message: “Green Bay Sucks.”

The Lions have run roughshod over the league this year. Despite a Week 2 stumble against the Bucs, the Lions have been winning and winning and winning, while also continuously improving.

At 6-1, they’ll face a test today against the 5-2 Packers. St. Brown isn’t shying away from it.

A win by Detroit would give them three straight at Green Bay since 1986 through 1988. The current streak began with the Lions winning on the last game of the regular season, sending Rodgers off for the last time at home with no playoff appearance to cap his final season.