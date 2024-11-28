Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery are active for the Lions

The Lions can give thanks that they’ll have two key offensive cogs in the lineup against the Bears on Thursday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery are both active for the Lions’ 85th Thanksgiving home game. St. Brown was listed as questionable with a knee injury and Montgomery had the same tag due to a shoulder issue.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (knee, thumb) were ruled out on Wednesday. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, guard Kayode Awosika, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, and tackle Giovanni Manu are the other inactive players for Detroit.

The Bears ruled offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) out on their final injury report. Wide receiver Tyler Scott, tackle Kiran Amegadjie, defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, and defensive back Ameer Speed are also scratches.