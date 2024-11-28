 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery are active for the Lions

  
Published November 28, 2024 11:04 AM

The Lions can give thanks that they’ll have two key offensive cogs in the lineup against the Bears on Thursday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery are both active for the Lions’ 85th Thanksgiving home game. St. Brown was listed as questionable with a knee injury and Montgomery had the same tag due to a shoulder issue.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (knee, thumb) were ruled out on Wednesday. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, guard Kayode Awosika, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, and tackle Giovanni Manu are the other inactive players for Detroit.

The Bears ruled offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) out on their final injury report. Wide receiver Tyler Scott, tackle Kiran Amegadjie, defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, and defensive back Ameer Speed are also scratches.