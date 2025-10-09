 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Amon-Ra St. Brown returns for full practice Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:57 PM

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was back on the field at Lions practice on Thursday.

St. Brown did not practice on Wednesday because of a wrist issue, but there does not appear to be anything to worry about for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. St. Brown was a full participant in practice in his return to work.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox took a step in the wrong direction, however. Maddox was added to the report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (neck), offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee), and safety Brian Branch (ankle) were also limited. Cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice for the second straight day.