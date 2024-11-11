Amon-Ra St. Brown’s touchdown draws Lions within 23-20

The Lions looked out of it at halftime, trailing 23-7. They looked out of it after Jared Goff’s two interceptions in the third quarter, too.

The Lions, though, are alive and well after another touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to draw Detroit within 23-20 of the Texans. It completed a seven-play, 64-yard drive.

Goff has thrown a career-high five interceptions tonight, but he now has two touchdowns, keeping the Lions in it.

The Lions defense limited the Texans to 58 yards in the third quarter, and picked off C.J. Stroud twice. Carlton Davis had both picks of Stroud, including one that saved a touchdown that might have been the death knell.