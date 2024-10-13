Andre Cisco saw “a lot of quit” in Jaguars

The Jaguars righted the ship a bit with a win over the Colts in Week Five, but things are looking bleak again on Sunday.

The Bears blew the Jaguars out 35-16 in London on Sunday morning and the result, which dropped them to 1-5 on the year, would be damning enough on its own. Safety Andre Cisco’s response to a question about what he saw in the loss makes it feel like things are even worse for Jacksonville.

“How should I say this? A lot of quit,” Cisco said, via ActionSportsJax. “As the last line of defense, in a situation like that, you can feel when we’re playing as one and when we’re not. I felt that very early in the game, maybe after halftime, it felt like we weren’t playing like one.”

Cisco said it was “extremely” concerning to see the team play the way it did on Sunday and said players who are giving less than 100 percent are “putting guys in vulnerable positions” on the field. Cisco called that “dangerous” and one wonders if the words will reach the ears of Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Khan gave a vote of confidence to head coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Trent Baalke this weekend, but a humiliating loss like Sunday’s is the sort of thing that could lead to rethinking that decision. The Jaguars will remain in London to face the Patriots next weekend and another flop might make the status quo untenable.