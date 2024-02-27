Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will begin throwing next month

The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season, with the last one of those, Joe Flacco, winning comeback player of the year honors. The team still managed to make the postseason.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry was asked about his fear of injuries at the position after last season.

“You don’t have to worry us living in our fears; we don’t really have any,” Berry said Tuesday. “I mean, injuries are part of the game, so that really won’t change our function. Obviously, it’s something that we’ve looked at pretty intently over the last couple of weeks, because of the volume of injuries that we’ve had and making sure we’re doing everything in our power to maximize player availability. But in terms of being worried about that, it’s football.”

The Browns’ starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, is working his way back from shoulder surgery. He fractured his right shoulder socket during Cleveland’s Week 10 victory over Baltimore and did not play again.

It was the second shoulder issue of the season for Watson, with the other sidelining him for a few weeks earlier in the year.

Watson, though, is making progress in his rehab.

Berry confirmed a recent report that Watson will begin throwing next month.

“He’s worked his tail off in terms of his rehab and recovery,” Berry said. “He’s in a really good place. We’re excited when the spring hits, and we can get him back on the field, but he’s making really good progress, and we’re really excited to see that continue.”

In two seasons in Cleveland, Watson has played 12 games and completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.