 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andrew Vorhees’ surgeon sends update about his rehab to all 32 teams

  
Published April 28, 2023 02:27 PM
nbc_simms_interiorolrecap_230412
April 12, 2023 01:01 PM
Chris Simms reveals his interior offensive line rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Peter Skoronski to Matthew Bergeron and more.

USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on March 5, while participating in the Scouting Combine. He underwent surgery March 29 and could miss the entire 2023 season.

On the second day of the draft, Vorhees had his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, send a letter to all 32 teams.

“The purpose of this letter is to confirm that Andrew Michael Vorhees is under my care for an injury which occurred on March, 5, 2023, to his right knee requiring arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with central third bone patellar tendon bone autograft and repair of the posterior root of the later meniscus on March 29, 2023,” ElAttrache wrote, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “He is currently rehabbing at Elite Orthosport in Santa Monica, California, daily. Based on his surgical results and early recovery I anticipate return to play without restrictions.”

Vorhees is projected as a late-round pick, but his injury potentially could lead to him going undrafted during the seven rounds.

He made 48 starts in six seasons with the Trojans -- 23 at left guard, 20 at right guard and five at left tackle. Vorhees earned third-team All-America honors in 2021 and second-team All-America honors in 2022.