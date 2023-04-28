Andrew Vorhees’ surgeon sends update about his rehab to all 32 teams

USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on March 5, while participating in the Scouting Combine. He underwent surgery March 29 and could miss the entire 2023 season.

On the second day of the draft, Vorhees had his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, send a letter to all 32 teams.

“The purpose of this letter is to confirm that Andrew Michael Vorhees is under my care for an injury which occurred on March, 5, 2023, to his right knee requiring arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with central third bone patellar tendon bone autograft and repair of the posterior root of the later meniscus on March 29, 2023,” ElAttrache wrote, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “He is currently rehabbing at Elite Orthosport in Santa Monica, California, daily. Based on his surgical results and early recovery I anticipate return to play without restrictions.”

Vorhees is projected as a late-round pick, but his injury potentially could lead to him going undrafted during the seven rounds.

He made 48 starts in six seasons with the Trojans -- 23 at left guard, 20 at right guard and five at left tackle. Vorhees earned third-team All-America honors in 2021 and second-team All-America honors in 2022.