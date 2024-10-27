 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Dalton inactive for Panthers Sunday

  
Published October 27, 2024 03:05 PM

The Panthers announced their plans to start Bryce Young at quarterback early this week, but they held out some hope that Andy Dalton might be available as their backup.

That hope dimmed when Dalton was listed as doubtful on Friday and it was extinguished entirely when Dalton, who injured his thumb in a car accident this week, was made inactive 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s kickoff against the Broncos.

Jack Plummer was elevated from the practice squad to back up Young.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Jammie Robinson were ruled out on Friday. Cornerback Dane Jackson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, tackle Yosh Nijman, and defensive end Jonathan Harris are the other inactive players.

Safety P.J. Locke is inactive for the Broncos after being listed as doubtful with a thumb injury and tackle Alex Palczewski will not play due to an ankle injury. Quarterback Zach Wilson, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, tight end Greg Dulcich, linebacker Dondrea Tillman, and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are also inactive.