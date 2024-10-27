Andy Dalton inactive for Panthers Sunday

The Panthers announced their plans to start Bryce Young at quarterback early this week, but they held out some hope that Andy Dalton might be available as their backup.

That hope dimmed when Dalton was listed as doubtful on Friday and it was extinguished entirely when Dalton, who injured his thumb in a car accident this week, was made inactive 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s kickoff against the Broncos.

Jack Plummer was elevated from the practice squad to back up Young.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Jammie Robinson were ruled out on Friday. Cornerback Dane Jackson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, tackle Yosh Nijman, and defensive end Jonathan Harris are the other inactive players.

Safety P.J. Locke is inactive for the Broncos after being listed as doubtful with a thumb injury and tackle Alex Palczewski will not play due to an ankle injury. Quarterback Zach Wilson, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, tight end Greg Dulcich, linebacker Dondrea Tillman, and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are also inactive.