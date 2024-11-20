Andy Reid can clinch his 19th 10-win season on Sunday

The 9-1 Chiefs are heavily favored to beat the Panthers on Sunday, and if they do, Andy Reid will have reached 10 wins in a season for the 19th time in his head coaching career.

Reid will become the third coach in NFL history with 19 double-digit win seasons, joining Bill Belichick and Don Shula, who each had 20 such seasons.

Reid became the Chiefs’ head coach in 2013 and has hit double-digit wins in every season except 2014, when the Chiefs went 9-7. His current run of nine straight seasons with at least 10 wins is the second-longest streak in NFL history. Only Bill Belichick, who had 17 consecutive 10-win seasons with the Patriots from 2003 to 2019, has had more consecutive 10-win seasons.

Reid managed double-digit wins in eight of his 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles.