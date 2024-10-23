 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_saquon_241023.jpg
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
nbc_pft_belichickmayo_241023.jpg
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
nbc_pft_mvpodds_241023.jpg
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Andy Reid: “I know nothing” about DeAndre Hopkins trade

  
Published October 23, 2024 01:30 PM

The Titans and Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms on the trade that will send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee to Kansas City, but nothing has been made official just yet.

Until all the final details are in place and that announcement has been made, there’s nothing for anyone from either side to say on the record. That allowed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid plausible deniability when asked about the Hopkins news during his Wednesday press conference.

“I know nothing,” Reid said.

Once the deal is done, we’ll be able to hear what the Chiefs have in mind for Hopkins. Given the long-term absences of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice along with the short-term absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, it’s a good bet that plan is for the veteran wideout to help them as soon as possible.