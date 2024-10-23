Andy Reid: “I know nothing” about DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Titans and Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms on the trade that will send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee to Kansas City, but nothing has been made official just yet.

Until all the final details are in place and that announcement has been made, there’s nothing for anyone from either side to say on the record. That allowed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid plausible deniability when asked about the Hopkins news during his Wednesday press conference.

“I know nothing,” Reid said.

Once the deal is done, we’ll be able to hear what the Chiefs have in mind for Hopkins. Given the long-term absences of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice along with the short-term absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, it’s a good bet that plan is for the veteran wideout to help them as soon as possible.