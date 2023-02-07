 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: It’ll be “a real plus” to have Sean Payton in the AFC West

  
Published February 7, 2023 04:31 AM
nbc_pft_paytononwilson_230602
February 6, 2023 03:01 PM
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t have access to the facility, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why this is exactly what the QB needs.

The Chiefs have ruled the AFC West for the better part of the last decade, winning the last seven division titles.

There’s been a particular dominance over Denver, as Kansas City has won the last 15 matchups over the club, dating back to 2015.

That includes 10 wins since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

But things may change against that opponent in the coming years with Sean Payton taking over as the Broncos head coach.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what he thinks about Payton joining the AFC West on Monday.

“Yeah, Sean Payton is a great football coach and he’s coming into a great organization,” Reid said. “He’s good for the National Football League. And it’s always good when Denver’s good. So, that’ll be a real plus.”

Reid and Payton have coached against each other several times, mostly when they were both in the NFC. Payton was 5-1 against Reid when the latter coached the Eagles, including a postseason victory in the 2006 season.

But Reid was 2-0 with the Chiefs against Payton’s Saints. The last matchup was in 2020, which the Chiefs won 32-29.