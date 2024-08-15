Andy Reid: Jawaan Taylor out this weekend, but he’ll be OK

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play against the Lions in Saturday’s preseason game, but the team will be without one of their starting offensive linemen.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor left Wednesday’s practice after suffering a shoulder injury and head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that the injury will keep him out of this weekend’s game. Reid also confirmed that the team does not have major concerns about the severity of the injury.

“He won’t play this weekend, but I think he’s going to be OK,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Reid said that the team’s healthy starters are slated to play about a half in the team’s second preseason game. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (collarbone) will join Taylor on the sideline and Reid said cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) is also on track to miss the contest.