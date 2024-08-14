Report: Jawaan Taylor injured his shoulder, Chiefs not “overly concerned”
Published August 14, 2024 12:47 PM
Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor left Wednesday’s practice on a cart and there’s been an update on what led him to head inside ahead of the rest of the team.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Taylor suffered a shoulder injury. The team is reportedly “not overly concerned” about the severity of the injury right now.
Even if the injury is a relatively minor one, Taylor could miss some time as a result. There’s no word about the outlook on that front.
Taylor started every game for the Chiefs last season, so he’s a key piece of their offense heading into the 2024 campaign. Lucas Niang took over for him in Wednesday’s workout.