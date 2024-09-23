Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: A lot of it is my responsibility to get him in a rhythm earlier

After Sunday’s win over the Falcons, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters that he feels like he hasn’t played well.

The quarterback noted that he’s been missing opportunities and needs to get back to his fundamentals.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked about those comments in his Monday news conference and said that there are things he can do as the offensive play-caller to put Mahomes in a better position for success.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Reid said. “And I thought he kind of got in a rhythm in the second half. A lot of that is my responsibility to get him into that rhythm earlier. And so, we’ll go back and discuss all that and get that taken care of.

“But I thought he really hit it well the second half there — had some beautiful throws. That throw to [Travis] Kelce on the deep cross and the throw to Rashee [Rice] — the same route, two different throws, and was spot on there. Anyway, he ended up finishing well.”

The quarterback pointed to footwork as one of the tangible areas he can improve, but Reid noted that Mahomes will be fine in that area.

“Just getting him in rhythm, I think, is the important thing,” Reid said. “That encompasses all of that stuff — the footwork, the knee bend, his drop, and so on. And then the more we secure things up front also helps. So he came off a game where he had to get the ball out quickly last week with the pressure that was on him. But I thought the offensive line did a nice job here. And I think Pat will see that and that also helps the situation.”

Mahomes has completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 659 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions through three games. His 219.7-yard average is well off his average of 261.4 yards in 2023.