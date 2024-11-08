Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes “hasn’t missed anything” this week with ankle injury

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an injury scare when he tweaked his ankle during Monday night’s victory over the Buccaneers.

But he’s been final all week and is set to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

“He hasn’t missed anything,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday news conference. “He’s done a good job.”

Mahomes has completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,942 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions so far in 2024.

Reid noted the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against Denver is JuJu Smtih-Schuster, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week.

The Chiefs will have a rare 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff for Week 10 when they play the Broncos.