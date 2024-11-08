 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes “hasn’t missed anything” this week with ankle injury

  
Published November 8, 2024 02:18 PM

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an injury scare when he tweaked his ankle during Monday night’s victory over the Buccaneers.

But he’s been final all week and is set to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

“He hasn’t missed anything,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday news conference. “He’s done a good job.”

Mahomes has completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,942 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions so far in 2024.

Reid noted the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against Denver is JuJu Smtih-Schuster, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week.

The Chiefs will have a rare 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff for Week 10 when they play the Broncos.