Andy Reid: We need to get Jaylen Watson out there to see where he’s at

  
Published August 20, 2024 10:38 AM

One of the unknowns for the Chiefs as they head into the regular season is who will be the cornerback opposite Trent McDuffie on their starting defense.

L’Jarius Sneed held that role last season, but he was traded to the Titans and the team’s top choices to step into the role have been limited by injuries this summer. Jaylen Watson has been sidelined by a labrum injury and Nazeeh Johnson saw his first game action since the 2022 preseason in the team’s game last weekend, which has left Joshua Williams to get a lot of looks over the last few weeks.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid was asked about the competition for the job and said that it might be a group effort if Watson can’t seize the job.

“We got some guys that can play,” Reid said. “We need to see Jaylen get out there; if he can play, then he’ll play and see where he’s at. Some of those other guys have grown and shown some good stuff. We’ll just see how it goes. It might be a committee over there, but there is some talent there.”

The Chiefs have had to adapt to a lot of lineup changes over the last few years and their three Super Bowl titles attest to how well they’ve weathered the storms. That should provide confidence that they’ll be able to do the same at cornerback come the fall.