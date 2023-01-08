 Skip navigation
Top News

Andy Reid: We really hadn’t put it all together, this was a good time to do it

  
Published January 8, 2023 04:10 AM
The Chiefs sewed up the top seed in the AFC on Saturday with a 31-13 win over the Raiders that saw the team perform well in all phases of the game.

Patrick Mahomes threw one touchdown and the Chiefs ran for three others while the pass rush dropped Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham six times. Even when they had to punt, things went well as Tommy Townsend dropped three kicks inside the Raiders’ 20-yard-line over the course of the game.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid said he was happy to see the team play a more complete game than they’ve played in recent weeks.

“We needed that,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “We really hadn’t put it all together. I thought this was a good time — if I had to pick a time to do it, this was a good time to do it. We strive for it every week, but it seemed like it all kind of came together today, which is a plus.”

The Chiefs will now have a week off and they will try to conjure up the same kind of performance at home in the divisional round of the playoffs.