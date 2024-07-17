 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: We’re lucky to have veteran leadership to keep guys motivated

  
Published July 17, 2024 10:04 AM

Coming off their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs started reporting to training camp on Tuesday with rookies and quarterbacks.

With so much recent success, it could be difficult for Kansas City’s players to stay motivated. But head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference to open camp that the team’s veterans like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Nick Bolton make sure that’s not an issue.

"[Our leaders are] great with it. That’s what I was saying before we had the break,” Reid said on Tuesday. “I appreciate that leadership — Chris Jones, Bolton, these guys that have been around here, they do a nice job with it. When players start helping players out and helping them understand what’s going on, normally you have a pretty good thing going. And these guys, we’re lucky to have that leadership.

“They go 100 miles an hour and they make everyone around them go 100 miles an hour. So, all the coaches are kicking ‘em a little bit, the players are kicking ‘em, and that peer pressure — there’s nothing like that.”

The Chiefs have been on a dominant run under Reid, winning the last eight AFC West titles. Since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback, the club has won three of the last five Super Bowls and finished a season no worse than losing in overtime of the AFC Championship Game.