Andy Reid: We’re lucky to have veteran leadership to keep guys motivated

Coming off their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs started reporting to training camp on Tuesday with rookies and quarterbacks.

With so much recent success, it could be difficult for Kansas City’s players to stay motivated. But head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference to open camp that the team’s veterans like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Nick Bolton make sure that’s not an issue.

"[Our leaders are] great with it. That’s what I was saying before we had the break,” Reid said on Tuesday. “I appreciate that leadership — Chris Jones, Bolton, these guys that have been around here, they do a nice job with it. When players start helping players out and helping them understand what’s going on, normally you have a pretty good thing going. And these guys, we’re lucky to have that leadership.

“They go 100 miles an hour and they make everyone around them go 100 miles an hour. So, all the coaches are kicking ‘em a little bit, the players are kicking ‘em, and that peer pressure — there’s nothing like that.”

The Chiefs have been on a dominant run under Reid, winning the last eight AFC West titles. Since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback, the club has won three of the last five Super Bowls and finished a season no worse than losing in overtime of the AFC Championship Game.