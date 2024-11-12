Andy Reid: Won’t say no to adding a tackle, but have to focus on our guys

The Chiefs have not been shy about bringing in outside help via trades and free agency this season and head coach Andy Reid didn’t rule out another move when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Left tackle Wanya Morris was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a knee injury and rookie Kingsley Suamataia struggled after replacing him in the lineup. Morris was able to return to action, but his own play has been uneven this season.

While the game was unfolding, former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen wondered on social media if former left tackle Donovan Smith could return. Smith’s response indicated that he’d be open to it and Reid said on Monday that it is General Manager Brett Veach’s department when he was asked if the team has reached out to anyone,

“He looks at everything. I’m not going to say, ‘No,’” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “But what we do as coaches — and we’ve overemphasized — we’re going to focus in on these kids that are here.”

Reid said he knows “it’s hard to see at times,” but that he sees progress from the young tackles and shared his belief that the team will be OK with what they have. The coming days will let us know if the Chiefs are willing to put all of their eggs in that basket.