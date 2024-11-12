 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Won’t say no to adding a tackle, but have to focus on our guys

  
Published November 12, 2024 06:44 AM

The Chiefs have not been shy about bringing in outside help via trades and free agency this season and head coach Andy Reid didn’t rule out another move when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Left tackle Wanya Morris was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a knee injury and rookie Kingsley Suamataia struggled after replacing him in the lineup. Morris was able to return to action, but his own play has been uneven this season.

While the game was unfolding, former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen wondered on social media if former left tackle Donovan Smith could return. Smith’s response indicated that he’d be open to it and Reid said on Monday that it is General Manager Brett Veach’s department when he was asked if the team has reached out to anyone,

“He looks at everything. I’m not going to say, ‘No,’” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “But what we do as coaches — and we’ve overemphasized — we’re going to focus in on these kids that are here.”

Reid said he knows “it’s hard to see at times,” but that he sees progress from the young tackles and shared his belief that the team will be OK with what they have. The coming days will let us know if the Chiefs are willing to put all of their eggs in that basket.