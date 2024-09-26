 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Another limited practice for Jordan Love Thursday

  
Published September 26, 2024 05:34 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks like he’s on track for another questionable designation on Friday.

Love took part in practice on a limited basis once again on Thursday and head coach Matt LaFleur said after the session that the team would take a decision on his availability against the Vikings all the way to gameday if necessary. Love injured his knee in the season opener and Malik Willis has quarterbacked the team to a pair of wins the last two weeks.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed (calf,quad), cornerback Jaire Alexander (quad), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle), and tight end Luke Musgrave (quad) were also limited for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (shoulder) was added to the report after a limited practice.

Tight end Tucker Kraft (shoulder), center Josh Myers (shoulder), right tackle Zach Tom (quad), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (rest) moved from limited to full practice participation.