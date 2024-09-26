Another limited practice for Jordan Love Thursday

Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks like he’s on track for another questionable designation on Friday.

Love took part in practice on a limited basis once again on Thursday and head coach Matt LaFleur said after the session that the team would take a decision on his availability against the Vikings all the way to gameday if necessary. Love injured his knee in the season opener and Malik Willis has quarterbacked the team to a pair of wins the last two weeks.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed (calf,quad), cornerback Jaire Alexander (quad), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle), and tight end Luke Musgrave (quad) were also limited for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (shoulder) was added to the report after a limited practice.

Tight end Tucker Kraft (shoulder), center Josh Myers (shoulder), right tackle Zach Tom (quad), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (rest) moved from limited to full practice participation.