Carissa Moore
Hometown Hopefuls: Carissa Moore on 'breathing life' into Hawaii's surfing legacy
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow's injury, Purdy's outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carissa Moore
Hometown Hopefuls: Carissa Moore on ‘breathing life’ into Hawaii’s surfing legacy
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Nelson likes the reduced “buzz” with Tom Brady gone from the Buccaneers

  
Published July 31, 2023 03:49 PM

For the first time since 2019, the Buccaneers are preparing for a season without Tom Brady on the team.

Linebacker Anthony Nelson, who was in camp for each of the Brady years, likes one thing about it.

“Honestly, just like less buzz,” Nelson said on WDAE radio, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Nelson said that, during Brady’s time with the team, a media frenzy was “surrounding us constantly the last three years just because of Tom.”

As a result, Nelson welcomes the reduced glare.

“I kind of like that,” Nelson said. “It was amazing playing with Tom but with that comes a bunch of buzz. I think just being under the radar is going to be good for us. . . . Inside the building, it feels the same [without Brady], a lot of guys like ready to go to work. We still got the same culture. [Todd] Bowles has made sure of that and he’s done a really good job of that so far. It’s been mostly outside the building that’s been the difference.”

It makes sense. The Bucs had been one of the hottest teams in football, from 2020 through 2022. Now, without Brady, they’re being overlooked.

That could be a mistake. They have plenty of players who played on the Super Bowl-winning team, and if quarterback Baker Mayfield can get back to playing like he did in 2020, the Bucs could still be very dangerous in a wide-open division.