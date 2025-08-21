Anthony Richardson among key Colts who won’t play in preseason finale

Anthony Richardson lost the Colts’ quarterback competition but he will not get any more preseason snaps in 2025.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters in his Thursday press conference that in addition to starters like quarterback Daniel Jones, Richardson is one of the key backups who will not play in Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

“Well, I think he’s one play away from going in in an actual game,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “We don’t want to take the risk there. In that situation, we’ve got a lot of the threes and fours playing in this game. It’s the last opportunity to prove it, to make the 53-man roster. And that’s where it’s at.”

Steichen added that Riley Leonard is set to start the game and play the first half at quarterback with Jason Bean playing the second half.

Jones will finish the preseason 17-of-32 passing for 245 yards. Richardson completed 8-of-14 preseason passes for 94 yards.

