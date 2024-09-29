 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson exits with injury, Joe Flacco throws TD pass for Colts

  
Published September 29, 2024 01:36 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the gameafter taking two hard hits in the first quarter today against the Steelers, but backup Joe Flacco came in and promptly threw a touchdown pass.

First Richardson ran the ball and took a hard hit to the hip from Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick. Richardson got up limping, and Flacco came in to replace him.

Then Richardson came back into the game, and on a running play Fitzpatrick hit him again, this time in the head just as Richardson was trying to slide to avoid contact. Fitzpatrick wasn’t flagged for the hit, but Richardson was clearly hurt and left the field again, this time walking to the locker room with team medical staff.

Flacco came back in and threw a touchdown pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead.

The Colts announced that Richardson will miss the rest of the game with a hip injury.

The Colts are playing very well today, but they may have to go the rest of the way without their young franchise quarterback and with the old veteran who won comeback player of the year after going from backup to starter in Cleveland last year, and now has to show what he can do in Indianapolis.