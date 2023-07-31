 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson had nasal procedure, is expected to return Tuesday

  
Published July 31, 2023 08:51 AM

It’s usually not a good thing when a team’s quarterback has to undergo a medical procedure early on in training camp. But this one doesn’t seem to be much of a concern for Indianapolis.

The Colts announced on Monday morning that Anthony Richardson had a nose procedure on Sunday to correct his nasal spectrum.

“He will miss practice today and depending on how he feels we expect him to return tomorrow,” the team said in a statement.

While it’s clear that Richardson — the No. 4 pick of this year’s draft — will be the team’s starter eventually, he has not yet been named QB1.

The Colts also have Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger at the position. It’s likely that Minshew will take the bulk of the reps at Monday’s practice from behind center.