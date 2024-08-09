Anthony Richardson, most of Colts starters to play vs. Broncos on Sunday

Get ready to see Anthony Richardson in action once again.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters after Friday’s practice that Indianapolis’ starters will play a series or two in Sunday’s preseason opener against Denver. That means Richardson will get some game action for the first time since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last October.

“He’s really excited,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “I can’t wait, I’m happy for him. Getting back out there, it’s been a long process for him, going through his rehab. But he’s attacked it the right way every day. So to get him back out there with the guys on Sunday is going to be awesome.”

Richardson said it’ll be great to run out on the field at home in front of the fans again.

“It’s a blessing. I’m thankful that coach Shane’s letting me play this game and I’ll go out there and make a few plays,” Richardson said, via Clark Wade of the Indianapolis Star. “[It] just proves to myself that the hard work I’ve put in is definitely paying off. Just me executing the offensive game plan, me executing my position, just being out there and just enjoying it.”

Kickoff for Broncos-Colts on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network.