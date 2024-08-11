Anthony Richardson plays two drives, completes two passes in preseason opener
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was back on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon for his first preseason appearance since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year.
Richardson didn’t play for long, playing just two drives in the preseason opener against Denver. He finished 2-of-4 passing for 25 yards.
Indianapolis’ first possession was a three-and-out, with Richardson missing on passes to receiver Michael Pittman and tight end Kyle Granson.
But on the second drive, Richardson connected over the middle with Mo Alie-Cox, who took the catch-and-run for 19 yards. Richardson then hit Granson for a 6-yard gain on third-and-7, with the Colts electing to punt on fourth-and-1.
Richardson did show an ability to keep himself out of harm’s way, scrambling to his left for a 1-yard gain and getting out of bounds before a defender could put a significant hit on him.
Veteran Joe Flacco replaced Richardson for Indianapolis’ third drive.