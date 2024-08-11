 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson plays two drives, completes two passes in preseason opener

  
Published August 11, 2024 01:47 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was back on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon for his first preseason appearance since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year.

Richardson didn’t play for long, playing just two drives in the preseason opener against Denver. He finished 2-of-4 passing for 25 yards.

Indianapolis’ first possession was a three-and-out, with Richardson missing on passes to receiver Michael Pittman and tight end Kyle Granson.

But on the second drive, Richardson connected over the middle with Mo Alie-Cox, who took the catch-and-run for 19 yards. Richardson then hit Granson for a 6-yard gain on third-and-7, with the Colts electing to punt on fourth-and-1.

Richardson did show an ability to keep himself out of harm’s way, scrambling to his left for a 1-yard gain and getting out of bounds before a defender could put a significant hit on him.

Veteran Joe Flacco replaced Richardson for Indianapolis’ third drive.