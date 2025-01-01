Anthony Richardson remains out of practice with back injury

Coach Steve Steichen said Wednesday the Colts are hopeful Anthony Richardson can return this week. Richardson, though, remains out of practice.

Richardson has not practiced since Dec. 20.

He no longer has a foot injury, but Richardson’s back continues to be an issue.

Richardson revealed Wednesday that he has a disc issue in his back that prevented him from even standing last Tuesday.

In 11 starts this year, Richardson has completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 499 yards with six touchdowns.

He was the only player out of the team’s practice Wednesday.

Cornerback JuJu Brents (knee), wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle), offensive guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) were full participants.